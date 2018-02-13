1 / 6

Priya Prakash Varrier has become an internet sensation with Malayalam song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from Omar Lulu’s film Oru Adaar Love. With the cute wink that she gives in response to her fellow student's raised eyebrow, the young star has set many hearts racing. Her girl next door image and her expressions in the video song has also earned her more than a million followers overnight. As the 18-year-old Priya is basking in the new found fame, we take you through her Instagram photos where the debutant did the talking with her attractive eyes. (Source: Photo by Instagram )