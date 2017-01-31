Preity Zinta turns 42, brings in birthday with good friend Fardeen Khan

Preity Zinta turned 42 today. The ever smiling and Bollywood's most bubbly actor was spotted at Bandra in Mumbai last night. Preity was accompanied by actor Fardeen Khan. The two left together in the same car. Preity Zinta ruled the box office in 2000s with her blockbuster films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zara and Salaam Namaste.

Preity stuck to a Surili Goyal’s blue short dress completing her look with her signature dimpled smile. The actor who believes in taking a stand and speaking her mind has always been one name in Bollywood who never wore a mask in front of the media and her fans. No wonder, even keeping away from the arc lights for a while now, Preity has immense fan following even today. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity preferred to bring in her birthday with good friend Fardeen Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta tied the knot with her long-time American boyfriend Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles last year. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity has been producing films for sometime now. She is also the co-owner of IPL team King's XI Punjab.