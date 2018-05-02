1 / 7

After the magnum opus Baahubali, all eyes are fixed on Prabhas' next Saaho. From its cast to plot, everything about the action-drama has been making headlines for almost a year now. Now, some new photos from the film’s sets in Abu Dhabi are floating on the internet, leaving fans highly curious about Saaho. In the leaked stills, Prabhas can be seen riding a bike. The film will release later this year.