Prabhas-Rana Daggubati promote Baahubali 2, Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after a hectic Punjab shoot

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion.This is expected to be one of the biggest films this year because everybody wants to know "why Kattappa killed Baahubali." Prabhas and Rana may have played rivals on screen, but at the promotions in Mumbai, they couldn't have been more friendly. They posed together for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile at the Mumbai Airport, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a different look. Looks like the actor has finally dropped his obsession with camouflage pants. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Prabhas had been donning the Baahubali look for nearly 5 years to provide the makers with a consistency in the filming process. Playing the titular role, the character of Amarendra Baahubali and Shivudu have almost become a part of the southern star's life. Prabhas who originally sports a short haircut had been maintaining longer locks for his onscreen requirements. When the shooting of the film was over, the actor headed back to his short hair look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Phew! Finally Shah Rukh Khan has a new airport look. He returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the Punjab schedule of his next film which is being directed by Imtiaz Ali. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Rana Daggubati poses for the shutterbugs (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Real life begum Kareena Kapoor Khan was as stylish as ever. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Begum Jaan Vidya Balan was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )