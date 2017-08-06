Prabhas is all set for Saaho but we are still celebrating 100 Days Of Baahubali 2

Prabhas needs no introduction. The actor was already a known name in Telugu cinema, but with Baahubali he got a pan-Indian recognition. While the actor is now set for his next film Saaho, a trilingual film (Telugu, Tamil and Hindi) again, Prabhas is set to woo his fans. The actor was spotted in Mumbai yesterday, which also happened to be the 100th Day Of Baahubali 2's release, and we couldn't hold ourselves from sharing his latest photos with his fans! Scroll on for the same. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Twitter)

With Baahubali done and dusted, Prabhas is all up for Saaho. And thus the actor went for a haircut and we all show his new look. The film's teaser, released in April, has notched a few million views and curiosity. But as Amarendra Baahubali and Shivudu, the fame he gained, just cannot be ignored.

Karan Johar, who was one of the producers of Baahubali 2, tweeted yesterday, "The VICTORY march of this EPIC continues....#100DaysOfBaahubali2 @ssrajamouli @Shobu_ @RanaDaggubati #Prabhas #Prasad," and we are celebrating it.

Well, Raveena Tandon‏ who seems to be a big fan of Prabhas not only re-tweeted Karan's tweet but also shared a click with the actor and wrote, "#Celebrations ! #Baahubali2 #100DaysOfBaahubali2 #partytime discovery for Prabhas fans! He loves Punju food!!"

Meanwhile, Prabhas and his four films co-star Anushka Shetty's dating rumours often hit headlines. On this Prabhas said recently, "Such stories are common." He added saying, "I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours. It's normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, 'How could they write this?' But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them."