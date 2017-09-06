Poster Boys: Five reasons to watch this Sunny Deol – Bobby Deol starrer

Deol brothers’ comeback film Poster Boys has been in the news for quite some time now. And with its release slated for September 8, fans are excitedly waiting for the exciting camaraderie between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on screen. Also joining them in the venture is Shreyas Talpade with his witty one-liners and comic dialogues. Here are five reasons why you should give this film a watch this weekend.

While this will be Bobby’s first venture after the Yamla series, Sunny Deol has featured in various movies since then. But there is no doubt that every time these two come on screen together, they weave magic. Be it Apne or Yamla Pagla Deewana!

The plot of Poster Boys is also pretty interesting and based on a true event. As seen in the trailer, these three men accidentally become the face of a vasectomy advertisement in their village and thus, it leads to a lot of problems in their life. The film’s story revolves around them trying to get rid of this Poster Boy image.

Posters Boys is the remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which was a Shreyas Talpade production. But this time, Shreyas is turning director and Poster Boyz will therefore be his debut film as a filmmaker. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Affluence Movies Pvt Ltd, fans are excited to see how well Shreyas performs as a director.

While Poster Boys might appear a strictly comic film, it has a deeper relevant side too. Exploring the nuances of a small town where posing in a vasectomy advertisement is such a big deal that marriages are being called off because of it, Poster Boys is sure going to leave an impact on the audience.