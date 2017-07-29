Post Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu spotted at the airport

Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up shooting for Judwaa 2. We have been seeing a lot of pictures and videos posts from the sets of the film on social media, which indeed makes us more eager to watch Judwaa 2. The team once again took to social media on Friday to share the final wrap up picture of Judwaa's sequel. Taapsee shared a photo of the entire cast of the film along with director David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

When asked about the whole experience, Taapsee said, "Working on Judwaa has been an amazingly fun experience! Every member of the cast and crew was such great fun to be around. I'm glad I got to work with David sir again. Now I'm eagerly waiting for the audiences to see the movie in the theatres soon!"

Varun Dhawan started his year with the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Taapsee Pannu, who starred in Naam Shabana, Running Shaadi and The Ghazi Attack, has seen ups and downs this year.

A Gentleman actor Jacqueline Fernandez snapped at the airport.