Pink special screening: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu ecstatic after meeting President Pranab Mukherji

For team Pink including Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang, its director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and producer Shoojit Sircar, Saturday brought with itself, some unforgettable moments. The film, which has already received a lot of appreciation from all quarters, had a special screening for President Pranab Mukherjee. The Pink cast was invited for the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. And this was certainly a moment of pride for everyone associated with the film. While Big B earlier, informed about the invitation he received from the President on his blog, he shared the happy feeling after the event too. Post the screening and the felicitation ceremony, the cast was also invited for a special dinner with President Mukherjee, and the happiness of the actors had no limits. Scroll to see all the special moments that team Pink shared with the President! (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the titular role of a lawyer in the award winning film, shared the updates from the evening on Twitter and wrote, "T 2445 - The President of India Hon. Shri Pranab Mukherji, saw our film PINK and then called us over for Dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan" He also wrote, "T 2445 - A most rewarding evening with the President of India, as he watches PINK and then invites us for dinner .. his appreciation was 🤣." (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Taapsee Pannu, who has won many hearts with her role in the film was also there. She later tweeted, "WHAT AN HONOUR! #Pink with The Honourable President of India and then a dinner hosted by him, sitting right next to him 😱 #Unbelievable." (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The Pink team had its morning dose of happiness on Sunday too, when they woke up to find that the official Facebook page of The President of India had the cover image from the ceremony. A post with the photos of the same reads as, "The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee felicitation the artists after witnessing the Special Screening of the Hindi Feature Film 'Pink' at Rashtrapati Bhavan Auditorium on February 25, 2017 [sic]." (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Taapsee Pannu too shared a screenshot of the FB cover, and wrote along, "And how cool this looks!!!! 😁😁😁😁#TeamPinkwithThePresident" (Source: Photo by APH Images)