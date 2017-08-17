Photos: Sonam Kapoor is in a happy space with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is all smiles when she is with ‘The best man' in her life. Yes, we are talking about none other than Anand Ahuja. While Sonam and Anand refuse to come clean about their relationship, the pictures shared by Anand on his Instagram often shows a happy Sonam. Time and again, we see the Neerja actor holidaying with her rumoured beau. It was only a few days back when we saw the duo celebrating each other’s birthday together. Posing for a selfie to clicking photos with their other friends, the two do it all together and we love seeing it. Here are a few clicks of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja which will make you go awww. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor was again seen posing with Anand Ahuja as he shared this latest picture with caption, "Thanks for the sessions @pjfperformance ... lots to improve on till we meet next! #ExtendO #ballislife ... Thanks for coordinating @sonamkapoor 😘," Yes, we couldn't miss the kiss emoji here.

And remember these selfies, which was posted by Anand with caption, "Chillin' out maxin', relaxin' all cool 😎😛 .... ."

Sonam and Anand Ahuja were seen twinning in same pair of shoes too.

Anand Ahuja had also shared his 'Best birthday gift'. No prizes for guessing the person behind this gift.

Anand is just like a family member to the Kapoors. He has been attending their family functions with Sonam and the duo has also never shied away from making public appearances.