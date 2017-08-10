Photos: Madhubala’s wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Madhubala's wax figure inspired by her character Anarkali in the cult 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi on Thursday. Madhur Brij, the sister of the late Bollywood actor, was also present at the launch. The beautiful statue decked in red looks like a splitting image of the veteran actor. Her statue will join the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with singers such as Shreya Ghoshal. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

"We are overwhelmed to know that Madhubala's figure would be part of the Madame Tussauds Delhi. This figure would allow her admirers to cherish the golden era of cinema and once again see her beauty. We are extremely thankful to the Madame Tussauds team for creating such a beautiful depiction of Madhubala," Madhur Brij told IANS at the event. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The figure has been created beautifully by the artists of Madame Tussauds. In the words of Petra, the studio specialist, it involved tremendous research which included meeting the family members and studying the photos and videos available of the celebrity. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

There were many artists who worked for over six months to create the figure of the actor with fabrics and accessories sourced from India and put up beautifully by artists abroad. Well, looks like their efforts have finally paid off. (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Looking at the figure, Madhur Brij even said that she felt as if her "apa" (as she fondly calls her sister) is standing in front of her again. She added, "I can't express how happy I am looking at this. Thank you everyone for remembering her and still keeping her in your hearts." (Source: Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)