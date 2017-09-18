Photos: Emmys 2017 winners

Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

John Oliver accepts the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ann Dowd accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N.". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lorne Michaels and the cast of SNL accept the award for outstanding variety sketch series for "Saturday Night Live (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)