Photos: Emmys 2017 winners
-
Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
John Lithgow accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "The Crown". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
John Oliver accepts the award for outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
-
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
Ann Dowd accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode "B.A.N.". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
Lorne Michaels and the cast of SNL accept the award for outstanding variety sketch series for "Saturday Night Live (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
-
Bruce Miller accepts the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" episode "Offred (Pilot)". (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)