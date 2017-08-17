Parsi New Year: From John Abraham to Boman Irani, here are all the Parsis who made it big in Bollywood

This Parsi New Year, we bring to you a list of all the Parsis who have made a mark in Bollywood. John Abraham, Shiamak Davar, Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Ronnie Screwvala and Boman Irani, here is a roundup of all the Parsi biggies.

Born to a Malayali father and a Parsi mother, John Abraham (earlier known as as Farhan Abraham) is known for superhits like Dhoom, Water, Madras Cafe, Force, No Smoking, Garam Masala and Dostana. John has also produced films like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe.

Son of Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar was born to a Parsi mother, Honey Irani. Farhan started his career as a director and made movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don. Later, he also ventured into acting and starred in films like Rock On!!, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Actor Boman Irani debuted in Bollywood at the age of 35 and has donned diverse roles in movies like Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Main Hoon Na, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dostana, 3 Idiots and many more.

This sister-brother pair, Sajid Khan and Farah Khan were born to Kamran Khan and Daisy Irani's sister, Menaka Irani. Farah Khan is a choreographer-director and has helmed films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year.

Even producer Ronnie Screwvala is a proud Parsi and has delivered various hits like Barfi!, Rowdy Rathore and Chennai Express.