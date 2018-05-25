1 / 8

After several shifts in the release date, John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu has finally made its way to the cinema halls on Friday. The film tells the story of the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. A special screening of the patriotic action drama helmed by Abhishek Sharma was held in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Diana Penty, Jackky Bhagnani among others marked their attendance at the screening of the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)