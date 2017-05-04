Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana bring Meri Pyaari Bindu to the sets of Nach Baliye 8

Television audience will get this week's dose of dance and romance with Meri Pyaari Bindu's chirpy Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra gracing the sets of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 with her best friend Abhimanyu aka Ayushmann Khurrana. Being a sport that the two young actors are, Ayushmann and Parineeti will not only shake a leg with the Nach couples but will also croon their favourite songs while promoting their film. And going by the pictures that have been coming from the sets of the show, where we see Parineeti and Ayushmann having a gala time with the contestants and the judges, the excitement for the weekend has just got a notch higher.

Comedian Bharti Singh will steal the limelight from her fellow contestants as she along with fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa will be portraying the relationship between a father and a daughter through their heart-wrenching performance. Since Harsh has been injured since last week, the choreographers have planned the performance accordingly. The couple apparently got 29 marks for their outstanding performance.

Bigg Boss 10 fame Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput have been struggling hard from last few episodes to survive in the competition. If reports are to believed then this might be there last weekend on Nach Baliye 8. The couple which made headlines in the showbiz with their national television wedding failed to impress their fans with their dancing skills.

Sanam and Abigail will be seen sharing the stage with Meri Pyaari Bindu couple Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana. Four of them will be shaking a leg on Meri Pyaari Bindu song Yeh Jawaani Teri which has become a party essential in no time.

Divyanka Tripathi impressed the judges as she stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit and husband Vivek Dahiya supported her as Michael Jackson.

Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed that he has been watching the show since his childhood.

Parineeti and Ayushmann posed for the shutterbugs on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.