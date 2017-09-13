Only in Express

Parineeti Chopra is busy exploring Australia and we envy her

Published on September 13, 2017 2:25 pm
    Tourism Australia recently appointed Parineeti Chopra as the first Indian woman ambassador to be a part of the ‘Friend of Australia’ (FOA) advocacy panel. And thus, how can this stunning actor not explore Australia’s aquatic and coastal experiences, unique wildlife and its incredible variety of food offering. Yes, Meri Pyaari Bindu star is on a vacation and is sharing all that she is upto Down Under. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    "DREAM COME TRUE!! Spotting humpback whales in their homes! Exhilarating and breathtaking 🐋🌊 @WhalesinParadise @Queensland @DestinationGoldCoast @Australia #thisisqueensland #SeeAustralia," reads the caption of this latest post of Parineeti Chopra. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    And Pari looks simply beautiful in this candid click. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    Parineeti Chopra also took a bicycle ride 'exploring the heart of the city'. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    And how can see miss a Koala cuddle in Australia? "This little furball 🐨 is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @lonepinekoala @visitbrisbane @Queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia," reads caption of this image. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    Parineeti also had a 'Filmy!' moment during the vacation. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

