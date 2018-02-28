2 / 6

Anushka Sharma This actor is blazing her own path and we are loving it. Anushka, who turned a producer with a risky and bold subject in NH10, went on to impress in her second outing Phillauri too last year. While the first one was a violent revenge tale, the other one was a fantasy comedy where Anushka played a goofy ghost. But just when we began believing that ghosts could be friendly, she arrived with Pari, and this time supernatural isn't funny but a lot scarier and not meant for the weak-hearted. In short, she loves to experiment and doesn't refrain from taking risks. That's enough proof why Pari might also impress, just like her previous productions.