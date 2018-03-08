1 / 9

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who has given superhits like LOC Kargil and Border, has wrapped up his next titled Paltan. The film is yet another multi-starrer based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. The star cast of Paltan including Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Arjun Rampal and Esha Gupta among others were present at the wrap-up party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)