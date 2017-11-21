1 / 6

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati has been mired in controversy ever since the film was announced. The assumptions around the story has led to many political leaders and religious communities coming out against the film and its release. In fact, the matter has become so serious that Deepika Padukone, the director and other cast have been given police security, especially after a political leader doubled the bounty (to Rs 10 crore) on the director and Deepika's head. All these protests and controversies against the film have forced the makers to take a decision of postponing the release to next year. While fans and people from film fraternity are sad about this move, other filmmakers and actors are cashing in the opportunity.