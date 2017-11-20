1 / 19

It seems Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has become the latest controversy's child. The film was slated to release on December 1 but now it has been postponed voluntarily by the makers. This Deepika Padukone starrer has received a number of threats from political and religious organisations as they believe the film's content is objectionable and misrepresents India's history. The recent one being BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu announcing a prize money of Rs 10 crore for whosoever beheads Deepika and director SLB. Here's a timeline of the controversies and protests Padmavati has witnessed so far.