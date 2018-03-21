1 / 6

2018 has been an interesting year in terms of Bollywood releases. While it has been less than a quarter of a year, we have already seen a variety of films hitting the theatres. While some of them bombed miserably at the box office, others have been marvellous successes. The year's biggest release so far has been Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly controversial film Padmaavat which broke a number of records. Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have been the other noteworthy releases. Here are Bollywood's biggest opening weekends of 2018: