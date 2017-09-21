Not just Padmavati, here are other Bollywood period dramas that you should watch out for

Bollywood period dramas have been exploring the culture and the history of India meticulously. The costumes, the sets, the music, the action sequences and the budget, everything has always been grand about this genre of filmmaking which is an amalgamation of romance, drama, action and comedy. And it seems, in recent times, the filmmakers have been obsessed with it since there are many movies being made across languages which bring forth the magnificent tradition, culture and history of India. Scroll through to find out what you can expect from the world of Hindi cinema in the coming months.

1. Padmavati



Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati will hit the screens on December 1. The period drama also stars Ranveer Singh who will essay the role of Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor who will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh. The movie is presumably a fictionised account of the life of Rani Padmini, a legendary queen mentioned in the epic poem Padmavat. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari.

2. Manikarnika



According to 'Baahubali' writer Vijayendra Prasad, Kangana Ranaut's epic drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be high on action. Directed by Krish, the film will be an epic biographical drama about Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Kangana plays Queen of Jhansi in the film which also features television actor Ankita Lokhande who is playing Jhalkari Bai, a woman soldier in Rani Laxmi Bai’s army who fought as her body double against the British.

3. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior



Ajay Devgn shared the first look of his period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Hero and wrote, "He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare." Subedar Taanaji Malusare is a man who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji. He was the military leader in the army of Shivaji, and also one of his closest friends who was from Malusare clan.

4. Thugs of Hindostan



Apart from bringing the two superstars of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen for the first time, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug which is based on the first group of pirates who landed in India in the pre-independence era. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.