Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor await Padmavati's release that is mired by controversy since months. The two actors were spotted in Bandra on Tuesday but not together. Shraddha Kapoor who will next be seen alongside Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh in Sujeeth's action thriller Saaho has been frequently seen at the airport. Shraddha is also prepping up for badminton champ Saina Nehwal's biopic for which she has been vigorously trained by professionals. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)