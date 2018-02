1 / 7

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan is all set to hit the screens on February 9, and a few celebrities got to see the R Balki directorial at a special screening. The stars seen at PadMan screening were Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Patralekhaa among others. Scroll on for photos of celebs at the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)