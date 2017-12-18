3 / 9

In the second still, Akshay can be seen holding his own manufactured pad in his left hand with eyes full of hope. In the past year, Akshay has become a champion of sorts for earthy, true-to-life characters, be it his Jolly LLB 2's Jagdish Mishra or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's Keshav. And that is one of the major reasons why Akshay seems so convincing in his act as Arunachalam in the teasers we have seen so far. Even Radhika is effortlessly taking up the role of his wife, a small-town, sensible companion by her husband's side.