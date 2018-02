3 / 6

An inspiring story



As said earlier, PadMan is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Coimbatore based social entrepreneur observed the lack of affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village and soon realised that it is a national problem. After a taxing struggle, Muruganantham was able to set up pad manufacturing machines in various villages which not only provided women with cheap sanitary napkins but also became their source of livelihood as the machines were functioned by women as well. Thus, Arunachalam's story is one that needs to be told and there couldn't be anything better than a star like Akshay Kumar championing the cause.