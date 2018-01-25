1 / 9

After many controversies and even death threats, much-awaited film Padmaavat hit screens today. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the magnum opus stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the characters of Rani Padmavati, Allaudin Khilji and Raja Ratan Singh, respectively. While critics have already given their thumbs-up to this film that celebrates the courage of Rajput women, actors like Alia Bhatt and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others have already declared this film a super hit.