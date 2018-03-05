1 / 9

Oscars 2018 concluded a few hours ago, and Guillermo del Toro won his first Oscar for his direction of fantasy-romance The Shape of Water. But there are many, many people who have been working in the Hollywood industry for decades and have not yet received an Academy Award. They are actors, actresses, directors who have made significant contributions in cinema but have been overlooked. Fortunately, they have many more years, let us say decades, ahead of them, and hopefully the Academy would recognise their talent.