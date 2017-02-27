Oscars 2017 winners list: La La Land is the big winner in gaffe-prone ceremony

Best Picture: Moonlight has beaten La La Land to win Best Picture Oscar this year. In a major Oscar upset, Moonlight was announced the winner after La La Land was mistakenly given the award. La La Land has won six awards in categories including - best actress, best director, best original score, best original song and best production design. The movie had 14 nominations, tied for the most ever with Titanic and All About Eve. (Source: Photo by AP)

Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone won Best Actress award for La La Land. Emma was a favourite to win and it came as no surprise when she has announced the winner. This is Emma's first Oscar win. She was earlier nominated in Best Supporting Actress category for Birdman in 2015. A delighted Emma thanked family and said, "A moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity." (Source: Photo by AP)

Actor in a Leading Role: Casey Affleck has won Best Actor award for Manchester by the Sea."I am really proud to be part of this community," said Casey in his acceptance speech. (Source: Photo by AP)

Best Director: Damien Chazelle won in this category for La La Land. (Source: Photo by AP)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali has become the first Muslim man to win an Oscar. He won the award for Moonlight. (Source: Photo by AP)

Best Animated Feature: Zootopia won this award. (Source: Photo by AP)