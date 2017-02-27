Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel turn 89th Academy Awards red carpet desi. Check out other stunners

Oscars 2017, the most awaited award ceremony of the year, has already begun. Actors such as Casey Affleck, Isabella Huppert, Matt Damon and Taraji P Henson made early appearances on the 89th Academy Awards red carpet but our attention was arrested by Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar -- the two Lion actors -- who got India on the red carpet before the ceremony began. After them, it was Priyanka Chopra who took all our attention as she walked in like a tigress with a bright smile on her face.

Priyanka Chopra is prepping up for her big Hollywood debut with Baywatch has already taken the world by storm with her American sitcom Quantico, in which she plays Alex Parish. Now, she is making her appearances as Victoria Leeds, her character from her Dwayne Johnson-starrer film. Well, she for sure got all eyes on her.

Dev Patel, who won Best Supporting actor at the Golden Globe Awards this year, is eyeing on making history with his win at the Oscars this year. The actor, whose film Lion has been critically acclaimed around the world, arrived at the ceremony with his mother.

Sunny Pawar was the cutest at the red-carpet. The actor spoke about making Dev Patel learn Hindi and in return, he said, he took some acting lessons.

Emma Stone, who has been nominated under the Best Actress category for La La Land walked the red-carpet.

Right after Emma, it was Ryan Gosling made a smashing appearance at the red carpet. The actor is nominated for Best Actor for La La Land.

Isabelle Huppert has been nominated for best actress for her work in Elle. She fights for the title against Emma Stone (La La Land), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Casey Affleck has been nominated for the category of Best Actor for his film, Manchester By The Sea.

Justin Hurwitz, who has given music for the musical La La Land, has been nominated under Best Original Music Score character.

Justin Timberlake, who is going to perform at the 89th Academy Awards, turned up at the Red Carpet.

Jackie Chan arrives at the Oscars 2017 red carpet. The actor appeared in Kung Fu Yoga.