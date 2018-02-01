Five reasons to watch Vijay Sethupathi-Gautham Karthik’s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Modi govt's last full Union Budget: Five things to look out for
- Bad food: NIA probed BSF man for ‘foreign contacts,’ found nothing
- Pehlu Khan’s lynching: Alwar police charge all victims with cow smuggling
- Supreme Court crisis: No CJI meeting held, judges propose roster reform panel
- Govt schools in 700 districts tested: Mathematics, language skills dip as kids grow
- EntertainmentLove or hate it, 90s Bollywood is a goldmine of sweet nostalgia for a certain generation
- EntertainmentThe Test Case review: Watch this ALTBalaji web series for the stellar performances
- EntertainmentBefore Ranveer Singh played Khilji, these 10 leading actors aced their villainous roles
- EntertainmentShowbiz newsmakers of January 2018: Padmaavat, PadMan, Rajinikanth, Asiz Ansari and others
- Sports'Conditions make Rahane candidate for No. 4'
- Sports'Current U-19s more confident than 2008 side'
- SportsExpect India to improve ODI record in SA: Faf
- TechnologyTotal lunar eclipse 2018, super blue blood moon today: How to watch, timings for India, and more
- TechnologyExcited about Nokia 3310 4G? Here are three key points about this feature phone
- TechnologyGoogle removed over 7,00,000 bad apps, 1,00,000 developers from Play Store in 2017
- LifestyleJaipur Literature Festival round-up: Speaking of women, for women, by women but will there be action next?