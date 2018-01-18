1 / 6

Disney's fantasy film A Wrinkle In Time, directed by visionary director Ava DuVernay, is hitting the theaters on March 9 in India. Based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic, it takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.