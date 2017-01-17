On The Kapil Sharma Show, Shah Rukh Khan dances to Raees’ Laila Main Laila

What happens when two people with inimitable wit, quotable quotes and perfect comic timing come together? A laughter riot. This is what The Kapil Sharma Show has in store for its viewers as Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan is here to promote his next, Raees on the show. This is not the first time that Shah Rukh is on the show but every time the actor comes, it appears as if it is his first time. He always brings with him a new collection of one-liners and some unbeatable humour.

Shah Rukh Khan has kick-started the television promotion of his upcoming flick Raees on Kapil Sharma's show. Interestingly, we saw King Khan in the inaugural episode of Kapil's show. It seems that both the actor and the comedian consider each other lucky in terms of box-office numbers and TRPs. From the pictures that have been going viral on social media, we can also spot Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Raees Shah Rukh Khan. Also, do not miss the humongous '25' in the background which is the release date of Raees. The movie is slated to release on January 25.

Given a sport that he is, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen shaking his booty with Doctor Mashoor Gulati (Sunil Grover). From the images of the episode that have come out, the only song we can think of the two are dancing to is Laila Main Laila, a song in Raees featuring Sunny Leone.

This is the third time that Shah Rukh will be shooting with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. He last came with Alia Bhatt to promote Dear Zindagi and he also became a salesman in the episode.

Shah Rukh has time and again made his fondness for Kapil evident. Just like the comedy king, he too believes that there is no better humour than self-depreciating humour.