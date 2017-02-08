On Kapil Sharma Show, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor meet Ranbir Kapoor’s wife

Veteran Bollywood actors and the wittiest Bollywood couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were on a laughter ride on Tuesday as they went to The Kapil Sharma show to promote Rishi Kapoor's recently released autobiography, ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’. Both Rishi and Neetu are known for their frank and on-the-face attitude, be it on social media or on celebrity chat shows. Their stark revelations about son Ranbir Kapoor and about the Hindi film industry on Koffee with Karan left the small screen audience stunned. But Kapil's show was special as they got to meet son Ranbir Kapoor's would-be wife.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have a surprise waiting for them on the show as they see their would-be daughter-in-law. Show's producer Preeti Simoes shared a picture on Twitter where Neetu Kapoor is seen hugging a woman in bride's attire while a bemused Rishi looks on. The woman is none other than Sunil Grover. Preeti wrote with the picture, "Finally! Meet the parents! Mrs ranbir kapoor 😍 #TKSS @chintskap @WhoSunilGrover."

Earlier when Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the show to promote their film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapil joked about how much he is scared of Rishi Kapoor. Now that Rishi who is known for his scathing sense of humour himself will be there, it will be interesting to see who will overshadow whom with his humour and wit.

Neetu Kapoor posted a photo of herself with husband Rishi Kapoor from the sets of the show and captioned it as "Super time @kapilsharma show !!!great talent never laughed so much."

In his autobiography, whose title has been taken from the famous track of his film Khel Khel Mein, Rishi Kapoor has unapologetically spoken about his father Raj Kapoor’s various relationships with B-town beauties like Nargis and Vyjantimala. He has also revealed about his own alleged affair with Dimple Kapadia.

Now that Navjot Singh Sidhu -- who was away from Kapil's show due to his political commitments -- is back, the audience will no longer miss his hilarious shayari and funny laughter.