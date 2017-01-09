At Om Puri’s prayer meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bollywood pay their respect

Om Puri's sudden death last week not only began the year 2017 on a sad note, Bollywood lost one of its most talented actors, who never recieved as much limelight as he should have. The prayer meet, which was held at Iskcon Temple Mumbai, witnessed the presence of various Bollywood actors. Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri worked in several films like Lakshya and Baabul In Kyon Ho Gaya Na, the actor also shared the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan and Om Puri had worked in films like Delhi 6, Yuva and Shararat. On the day of Om Puri's demise, the megastar had written on his blog, "Om Puri, if in soul you be, may you remain with your ever infectious smile."

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seen attending the prayer meet.

Prem Chopra was also seen attending the prayer meet at Iskcon Temple.

Pankaj Kapur also attended the prayer meet of Om Puri.

Tom Alter, the Indian actor of American descent, was also present at the prayer meet.Om Puri passed away reportedly after suffering a massive heart attack. Mumbai Police have filed an accidental death report in his death.