Om Puri dead, celebs reach his residence to pay their last respects

Om Puri's sudden death after suffering from a heart attack has left his friends in Bollywood shocked. As the news trickled in on Friday morning, the veteran actor's colleagues rushed to his Andheri, Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. His wife Nandita Puri was among the first to head to his residence. Shabana Azmi was also seen at the hospital. Directors Govind Nihalani and Prakash Jha were also seen at the residence. Others who reached the residence of the 66-year-old actor included Ravi Jhankal, Manoj Pahwa and Raza Murad among others. Take a look!

Confirming the news of Om Puri's death, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit — a close friend of Puri told indianexpress.com, "Omji suffered from a massive heart attack today morning." The actor's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. The funeral will take place at 6pm on Friday. Om Puri leaves a huge body of work behind. He has acted in films in Bollywood, Hollywood and Britain. He has also worked in regional language films in India. Tributes for the actor poured in from all over India. (Source: Amit Chakraborty)

Actor Shabana Azmi shared more details via a tweet. She posted, "Om Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm."

Producer-director Prakash Jha said, "He was very talented & beautiful person. Will miss him a lot. A huge loss for the film industry." (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ravi Jhankal said on Om Puri's demise, "Sad and unexpected news. He was living alone, was under personal and professional pressure. Great loss."(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Directors Govind Nihalani was also seen here. (Source: Amit Chakraborty)