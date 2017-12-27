2 / 6

The first and the main reason why you should watch Okka Kshanam is its concept. Unlike the majority of commercial films, it doesn't seem to follow the same rules of 'five songs and six fights.' The trailer revealed that the film follows two different love stories, which are interconnected to each other somehow. The filmmakers call it 'parallel life.' "The past of one couple is the future of the other couple in the film," said Allu Sirish, while explaining the concept of 'parallel life.' Aren't you curious to know about the force that is connecting the lives of two couples? And the scientific explanation for it?