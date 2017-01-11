OK Jaanu actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor promote film, Haraamkhor screening and more

OK Jaanu and Haraamkhor are set to clash at the box office this weekend. And while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch it at the theaters, both the film's actors are doing their bit to promote the film. OK Jaanu is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil hit film ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’. It has been directed by Shaad Ali, and produced by Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar. On the other hand, Haraamkhor stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, and tells a unique love story.

OK Jaanu lead pair Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were in national capital New Delhi to promote their film. The two are returning on the big screen after their musical hit Aashiqui 2 which cemented their career in Bollywood, in 2013. (Source: APH)

In one of the media interactions, Shraddha called Aditya 'hot' in the film's song "Humma Humma." She said "Some of my friends have gone crazy about him in the song, his pelvic moves. They were like 'He is so hot'." (Source: APH)

Haraamkhor actor Shweta Tripathi attended a special screening of her new film in Mumbai. Her friend Kalki Koechlin also came. Kalki, who turned 33 on Tuesday, was all smiles. Don't miss her tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Web series stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Mithila Palkar also came to watch Haraamkhor. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Film critic Anupama Chopra and actor-model Sarah-Jane Dias were spotted with Shweta too. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta, who is currently seen in web series The Trip, called her co-stars Sapna Pabbi and Mallika Dua as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At another event, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was clicked while unveiling the #Bandra by artist and muralist Rouble Nagi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

According to reports, SRK was almost mobbed by the frenzied crowd. But guess the actor knows how to handle his fans quite well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Anil Kapoor and singer Neha Kakkar were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier in the day. (Source: Varinder Chawla)