2 / 6

Mohanlal had enlisted the help of a team of fitness experts, including masseurs, yoga masters and dermatologists from France. His workout routine also included high-intensity exercises. The actor reportedly lost about 18 kgs in two months and will start shooting for the final schedule of Odiyan soon. In the film, Mohanlal plays the last surviving member of a tribal community called Odiyan in Kerala that lived in Palakkad-Malabar region. "Odiyan is a different entertainment film. A person can transform into an animal. It's a trick. It will be a treat for the audience," the 57-year-old actor said while talking about his film earlier. The members of the Odiyan community made a living by scaring people in the dark for others. Odiyan also stars Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in important roles.