The recently launched trailer of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October is already taking the internet by storm. The film which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar is all set to hit the screens on April 13. The romantic drama looks both intense as well as fascinating to bits with an altogether unique concept and storyline. The trailer launch of the film was attended by lead actors Varun and Banita along with director Shoojit Sircar and others from the team. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)