Noor promotions: Sonakshi Sinha is a disco ball on the sets of Dil Hai Hindustani

Sonakshi Sinha is one contemporary actor, who has carved a niche for herself with the kind of films she picks. She has even set her own standard for glitz and glamour. With the release date of Noor fast approaching, the actor is presently busy promoting the film. Sonakshi was recently seen on the sets of television reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani. Dressed in a shimmering silver attire, she shared an image on her Instagram profile and described herself as a disco ball. Sonakshi was warmly greeted by the judges of the show - Karan Johar, Shalmali Kholgade, Shekhar Ravjiani and Badshah.

The chirpy Sonakshi Sinha was seen having fun with Karan Johar, Badshah and Shekhar Ravjiani. But, more than that, she was seen having a gala time with the contestants. She also danced to the tunes of the party number "Move You Lakk" from her film Noor. The film has been directed by Sunhil Sippy, and is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! It tells the story of a young journalist, who is often sent to cover reports of terrorist activities, but she secretly craves for a peaceful loving partner. The movie is slated to release on 21 April 2017. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

