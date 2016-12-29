No one can rock a bikini like Malaika Arora Khan, her latest Goa vacation pics are a proof

It has been a difficult year for Malaika Arora Khan. Her split with husband Arbaaz Khan was followed by a lot of controversy and filing of divorce didn't help either. To ring in the New Year, Malaika has taken a break with sister Amrita Arora Ladak and her close friends. The group is all set to welcome 2017 in style, and going by the pictures, Goa beach is treating them well. Malaika Arora Khan shared pictures on her Instagram account and the post made all of us go ga-ga about her and her besties' hotness. In the picture, we see Amrita and Malaika with their back to the camera. She captioned the image as, "Sunsets in Goa with the girls❤️️❤️️❤️️". Take a tour and see more that they are busy doing in Goa. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Amrita Arora, shared another picture of sister Malaika and captioned it, "N it begins ..... #siesvilla #goa #celebrations🎉 @malaikarorakhanofficial." Malaika and Amrita are often seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and must be missing the Kapoor sisters. But for now, we see and expect to see more pictures from this vacation as they will be ringing in the New Year in Goa. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Ritesh Sidhwani's wife Dolly Sidhwani were also seen at the vacation. Thanks to a post on Bhavana's Instagram account, we got to see more of this Goa vacation. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Amrita also shared a selfie of hers. "Beach vibes🌊," she wrote along. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Earlier, we saw Malaika Arora strumming the guitar with her nephew and Amrita's baby boy. (Source: Photo by Instagram )