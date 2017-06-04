No Khans needed as Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and other young guns add glamour to GQ party

While there was a visible absence of Bollywood's biggest Khans and Kapoors at the GQ's Best-Dressed Party, young stars including Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan led the show. The party was a star-studded affair with many actors making it a point to attend it. Stars including Tiger Shroff, Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan and Saiyami Kher were spotted at the event. The actors took time off from their busy schedule to have some great time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Students of the Year Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan struck a lovely pose for shutterbugs. There was also some bromance at display. But we didn't see Alia Bhatt at the event. There were rumours that Sidharth avoided Varun at a recent award function. But now their camaraderie in these pictures put a full stop to all these rumours. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor who is riding on the success of Half Girlfriend attended the even with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The siblings will be seen in the upcoming film Haseena. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor had some fun while posing. They are teaming up for the first time in Mubarakan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Haasan who is gearing up for her next release Behen Hogi Teri looked lovely. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as always. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan who is working on Judwaa 2 looked handsome. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty who got accolades for her work in Half Girlfriend posed for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff was full of admiration for his son Tiger Shroff. This picture is a proof. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kaabil actor Yami Gautam was also there. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)