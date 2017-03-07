Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut, Mona Lisa’s amazing transformation after Bigg Boss 10. These pics will shock you

The tenth season of controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, managed to grab headlines even after the curtains came down. From its winner Manveer Gurjar's marital status to infamous claims of Swami Om and the glamorous transformation of its contestants, all managed to keep the fans curious about their favourite contestant. Their social media accounts are a sneak peek into their lives. Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra and Mona Lisa have been sharing a series of photos on their Twitter and Instagram accounts and we are left wondering what are they are up to. One thing we can guarantee is that they have undergone complete transformation since their Bigg Boss days.

Recently, Nitibha Kaul posed for the shutterbugs for a photo shoot where she looked an epitome of grace and elegance. Nitibha, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a commoner, is now no less than a celebrity and has been winning hearts of many with her adorable smile. The Google girl -- as she was addressed by many during her stint on the reality show -- has shared her many pictures from the photo shoot on her Instagram account.

There were rumours about Nitibha dating her co-contestant Manveer Gurjar but she has maintained that Manveer is 'only a friend'.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Nitibha tried her luck at the Miss India contest but could not make it to the finals of the beauty pageant contest.

Nitibha managed to bring the oomph factor to the Bigg Boss house and befriended everyone inside the house with her charming personality. Posting a picture from her recent photoshoot she wrote, "Excellence is not a skill, its an attitude."

Apart from Nitibha, Lopamudra too became a household name, courtesy her stint inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. The second runner up of Miss United Continents 2016 pageant has been keeping her fans updated about her life through her social media account. The Nagpur girl is enjoying her newly-gained star status. She shared some pictures from her recent photoshoot where she is seen nailing her every look.

Lopamudra was known for taking a stand inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, she keeps sharing pictures from parties with her close friends.

Mona Lisa, who got married inside the Bigg Boss 10 house to boyfriend Vikrant, has shared some pictures on Instagram.