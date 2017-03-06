New daddy Karan Johar attends Aditya Garware, Renu Chainani’s wedding reception

Karan Johar is the new addition to the list of daddy cools in B-town. Karan Johar is now a single father to a pair of twins, son Yash Johar and daughter Roohi Johar through surrogacy. The twins were born last month. Karan confirmed the news via a tweet on Sunday. Even as Twitter went into a tailspin, the filmmaker himself was seen making his first public appearance at the wedding reception of socialites Aditya Garware and Renu Chainani post this announcement.



At the wedding reception of Aditya and Renu, Karan managed to avoid any questions on his new status while we are sure he got a lot of congratulatory hugs. Also, a report by TOI suggests that Karan's kids have been in the hospital since their premature birth on February 7. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The very report also suggests that Karan's twins are likely to be discharged after two more weeks. All these recent details on Karan's kids is said to be shared by close friends of the ace director-producer. Johar's statement thanked the "marvels of medical science" in a statement confirming the news. Also, doctors mentioned that clinics across the city had stopped commissioning surrogacy for single individuals.



Karan was seen posing with Sanjay Kapoor wife's Maheep Sandhu at the reception party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was also seen posing with producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly Sidhwani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Though the limelight must have been taken away by Karan Johar, who's who of the industry too came for this party. Arjun Rampal and wife Mehr Jesia were seen here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tusshar Kapoor, the other single father of B-town, was also here with sister Ekta Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan was also seen here, posing with Sanjay Kapoor (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri were also seen here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty was also seen here, and she looked stunning. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry looked all glamorous at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora picked a green dress for the night. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)