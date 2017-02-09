Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay’s pre-wedding events are royal good

Neil Nitin Mukesh Rukmini Sahay pre-wedding ceremony pics are simply adorable. Colourful ethnic decor, a venue draped in festive pink, orange and yellow, and a much-in-love couple -- this sure is a royal event. As Rukmini and Neil celebrated their mehendi and sangeet, the families had ensured it felt nothing less than a festival full of colour and life. From colourful turbans to bangles, from fortune tellers to mehndi art -- the Udaipur venue of wedding had everything that you expect from big, fat Indian wedding. Invited were over 500 guests that included Rishi Kapoor and Pamela Chopra. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Talking of wedding events, many of the dishes on the menu took local inspiration such as Jodhpuri Kabuli Palao, Bikaner Ki Sangri, Jaipuri Kurkuri Bhindi, Jaisamandi Macchli and Rajgharane Ka Maas. The bride and the groom, Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh, entered the mehendi venue on a hand drawn rickshaw cycle even as guests got to answer a pop quiz on the couple. The event also saw performances from friends and family. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

The photo booth had Rajasthani puppets that moved everytime dhol played. It appeared to be Neil and Rukmini's favourite corner as they happily posed there. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Local Rajasthani artistes also performed at the celebrations. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

In a report by DNA, Nitin Mukesh said, "The venue has been transformed into our private bungalow. I am ever so grateful to Radisson Blu for giving us a cherished lifetime memory. The one thing that I have loved about the set up is that a special silver showcase has been put up at the lobby area which has private and exclusive memories of the family, framed in glass and it such a thoughtful and unconventional gesture by the hotel." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Neil's family also brought interesting goodies as takeaways for guests. This includes mojris, parandas and dupattas. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Rukmini looked every inch a flawless beauty with her mehendi and floral jewellery. (Source: Photo by Instagram )