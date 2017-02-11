Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay’s first pics post wedding are straight out of a Sooraj Barjatya film

It looks like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had a huge influence on Neil Nitin Mukesh. The actor who had an arranged marriage with Rukmini Sahay in Udaipur, returned to Mumbai as a family man. He was spotted at the airport with most of his family members and wife and the pictures looked no less than the next Sooraj Barjatya film. The newlyweds were welcomed by their loved ones with flowers and garlands. Neil's father and singer Nitin Mukesh was also a part of the grand family click. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini's wedding is presently the latest talk of the town. The two tied the knot in Udaipur on February 9. Their big fat marriage celebrations were spread over three days. Rukmini is not from a Bollywood background while Neil is the third generation of a film family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

While Neil prefered to fly in a casual manner, Rukmini also kept her it simple. Her mehendi and 'chooda' completed her look though. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Neil Nitin Mukesh getting out of the car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Neil Nitin Mukesh with family. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )