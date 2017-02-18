Latest News
  Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay wedding reception: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood stars attend

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay wedding reception: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood stars attend

Updated on February 18, 2017 10:02 am
    Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's wedding reception was truly a starry affair. Several Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Rekha and others attended the reception. Neil was also photographed with his father Nitin Mukesh who could barely hide his happiness. Both Neil and Rukmini made it a point to wear the same colour attire. While Rukmini was looking ravishing in a green lehenga, Neil looked dashing in a green sherwani. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Among the guest list, Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur and ex Katrina Kaif were also seen. Iulia Vântur looked beautiful in a black attire. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a simple yet pretty sari. The gossip mills are abuzz that Iulia Vântur avoided Katrina Kaif. Both Iulia and Katrina arrived back-to-back to the party. According to rumours, Iulia left the venue as soon as Katrina came. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Salman Khan with Neil's father Mukesh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Salman Khan hugged Neil and congratulated him. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Katrina Kaif smiling for cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Amitabh Bachchan looked dashing in a black suit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Amitabh and wife Jaya posed with Mukesh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Randhir Kapoor arrived with his mother Krishna Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Rekha was resplendent in a golden sari. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Rekha posed with the couple. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover posed happily for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    We also spotted Abhishek Bachchan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Actor Urvashi Rautela looked pretty. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    The couple smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay looked adorable together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Rekha with Neil Nitin Mukesh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Iulia Vântur looked beautiful. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

