Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav, who has been a part of movies like Buddy and Drshiyam, tied the knot with Deepthi on Monday. The wedding took place at Sreekandapuram in Kannur. The young actor had announced that he has been betrothed on March 16. The photographs from the wedding are quite stunning and are going viral on social media. The couple, wearing simple, traditional attires, look happy as can be in the photos.