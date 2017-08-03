Latest News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Esha Deol have a gala time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Published on August 3, 2017
    Comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has become a popular platform for various Bollywood celebrities to promote their films. They are invited as guests and the actors seem to have the time of their life on the Sony Entertainment Television show. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Esha Deol were the latest ones to visit the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

    After Haraamkhor, Raees, MOM, and Munna Michael, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen again in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

    A Fan mimics Nawazuddin Siddiqui on The Kapil Sharma Show

    Esha Deol and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sure had some fun on the sets.

    Wait! Was Esha Deol chiding Bharti Singh?

    Bharti Singh also brought her pet dog along with her.

    Esha Deol and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sure had the most fun time on the sets.

