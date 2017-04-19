Navya Naveli Nanda vacations with Shweta Nanda and nani Jaya Bachchan while Alia Bhatt is holidaying with bestie

A cute picture of Navya Naveli Nanda, mommy Shweta Nanda and nani Jaya Bachchan is going viral. Apparently, the three are spending some quality time together in Maldives. It is very rare that we see Jaya Bachchan posing for a picture and with a smile. So, we are sure she is extremely happy to hang out with her granddaughter. However, we would have loved to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya with them too. Probably next time!

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is headed out to spend some 'me' time with her friend Akanksha Ranjan. A couple of weeks back, Alia could not accompany her family on a vacation to Maldives due to promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania but now she is making sure to rest well before she begins shooting for her next project.

Alia has two projects this year, Dragon and Gully Boy. While in Dragon she would be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, in Gully Boy, she would star opposite Ranveer Singh. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Alia has been giving back to back good performances with varied roles on-screen. Recently, she also received Lokmat Maharashtra award. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

While a few have headed out for vacations, Akshay Kumar has come back from his Da-Bang tour. The actor is at present shooting for PadMan. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)